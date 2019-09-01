Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Both Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 highlights Yatra Online Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Yatra Online Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yatra Online Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 66.53% respectively. Yatra Online Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.34%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. has stronger performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.