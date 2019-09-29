Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.31 23.42M -0.39 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 20 0.00 9.75M -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Yatra Online Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Yatra Online Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 564,337,349.40% -39.4% -8.6% Boston Omaha Corporation 47,630,679.04% -3.5% -3.2%

Liquidity

Yatra Online Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Boston Omaha Corporation are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Boston Omaha Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Yatra Online Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Yatra Online Inc. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.