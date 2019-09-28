Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Both Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.31 23.42M -0.39 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 1.60M 0.02 440.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Yatra Online Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 564,337,349.40% -39.4% -8.6% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 15,717,092.34% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Yatra Online Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.34%. Competitively, 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Yatra Online Inc. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.