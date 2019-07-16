Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) Reaches $3.81 After 3.00% Up Move; NACEL ENERGY (NCEN) SI Increased By 200%

The stock of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 103,648 shares traded. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has declined 38.84% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YTRA News: 21/03/2018 Billboard: Gloria Trevi & Alejandra Guzman Join Forces With Sebastian Yatra for ‘Soy Tuya’ Remix: Exclusive Lyric Video; 14/05/2018 – Teachers Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Yatra Online; 30/05/2018 – The Archaeological Survey of India Signs MoU With Yatra; 01/05/2018 – Yatra.com Launches ‘YUVA’, a Universal Virtual Assistant; 05/04/2018 – Yatra Online Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Yatra and Chrome River to Offer Integrated Mobile Expense Management SolutionsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $171.73M company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $3.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:YTRA worth $5.15 million more.

NACEL ENERGY CORP (OTCMKTS:NCEN) had an increase of 200% in short interest. NCEN’s SI was 7,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 2,500 shares previously. The stock increased 4.38% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0017. About 2,000 shares traded. Nacel Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:NCEN) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nacel Energy Corporation, a development stage wind power generation company, engages in the development of renewable and utility scale wind power generation facilities. The company has market cap of $647,851. It has 6 wind energy projects, including Blue Creek, Channing Flats, Leila Lake, Hedley Point, Swisher, and Snowflake totaling approximately 185 MW of potential capacity located on approximately 8,437 acres of land situated in the Panhandle area of Texas and northern Arizona. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Zephyr Energy Corporation and changed its name to Nacel Energy Corporation in April 2007.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent firm in India. The company has market cap of $171.73 million. The firm provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com.