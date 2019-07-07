Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Yatra Online Inc. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Yatra Online Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Yatra Online Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yatra Online Inc. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 33.5% respectively. 25.34% are Yatra Online Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.