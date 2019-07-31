Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) Comparing side by side

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.29 N/A 0.07 24.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% 4.2% 2.5%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yatra Online Inc. Its rival TMSR Holding Company Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Yatra Online Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yatra Online Inc. and TMSR Holding Company Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 0%. Yatra Online Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.34%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18% TMSR Holding Company Limited -0.57% -6.49% -39.72% -23.11% -64.33% 13.07%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. has stronger performance than TMSR Holding Company Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.