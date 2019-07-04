Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yatra Online Inc. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 56.27%. Insiders held roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. has stronger performance than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.