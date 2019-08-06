Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.93 N/A 0.57 14.04

In table 1 we can see Yatra Online Inc. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Yatra Online Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Yatra Online Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. had bullish trend while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.