Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) Comparison side by side

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.31 23.42M -0.39 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 17.60M 0.09 109.89

Table 1 demonstrates Yatra Online Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 564,337,349.40% -39.4% -8.6% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 171,875,000.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yatra Online Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 67.93%. Insiders held roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. has stronger performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Yatra Online Inc. beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.