Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) Contrasting side by side

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 highlights Yatra Online Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yatra Online Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yatra Online Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 51.55% respectively. Insiders held roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.