Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) Contrasting side by side

Both Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Yatra Online Inc. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yatra Online Inc. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Yatra Online Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forum Merger II Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Forum Merger II Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Yatra Online Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. was more bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Yatra Online Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.