Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Comparing side by side

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Yatra Online Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yatra Online Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 0%. Insiders held 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.