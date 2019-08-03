Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) Analysts See $-0.18 EPS; WEX Inc. (WEX) Covered By 9 Bulls

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 16.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 520,276 shares traded or 90.21% up from the average. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has declined 18.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.18% the S&P500. Some Historical YTRA News: 05/04/2018 – Yatra Online Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Yatra and Chrome River to Offer Integrated Mobile Expense Management Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Yatra.com Launches ‘YUVA’, a Universal Virtual Assistant; 14/05/2018 – Teachers Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Yatra Online; 21/03/2018 Billboard: Gloria Trevi & Alejandra Guzman Join Forces With Sebastian Yatra for ‘Soy Tuya’ Remix: Exclusive Lyric Video; 30/05/2018 – The Archaeological Survey of India Signs MoU With Yatra

Among 12 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WEX had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22300 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Jefferies reinitiated WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Thursday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 5. See WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $204.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Reinitiate

18/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $255.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $209.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Upgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $220.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $222.0000 New Target: $238.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral New Target: $220 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $222 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Buy New Target: $205 Maintain

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $8.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 81.83 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $202.13. About 304,588 shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 216,505 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 26,017 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 0.03% or 16,089 shares. Blair William And Il has 0.45% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Keybank Association Oh owns 2,304 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Dupont Capital Management Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Endeavour Incorporated reported 59,785 shares. Westfield Cap Management Lp holds 138,176 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 1,476 shares in its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Ny reported 0.27% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Cwm Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 10 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd accumulated 52,664 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Prns stated it has 12,612 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX Hires New Managing Director in Latin America – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wex, Inc. (WEX) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Brings Mobile Fuel Payments to Shell Fleet Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.