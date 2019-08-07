Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) Analysts See $-0.18 EPS; Veritiv (VRTV) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 16.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 70,133 shares traded. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has declined 18.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.18% the S&P500. Some Historical YTRA News: 21/03/2018 Billboard: Gloria Trevi & Alejandra Guzman Join Forces With Sebastian Yatra for ‘Soy Tuya’ Remix: Exclusive Lyric Video; 14/05/2018 – Yatra and Chrome River to Offer Integrated Mobile Expense Management Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Yatra Online Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Yatra.com Launches ‘YUVA’, a Universal Virtual Assistant; 30/05/2018 – The Archaeological Survey of India Signs MoU With Yatra; 14/05/2018 – Teachers Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Yatra Online

Veritiv Corp (VRTV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 62 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 51 decreased and sold their equity positions in Veritiv Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 14.75 million shares, up from 14.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Veritiv Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 39 Increased: 44 New Position: 18.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $302.57 million. It operates through four divisions: Print, Publishing & Print Management , Packaging, and Facility Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation for 2.78 million shares. Baupost Group Llc Ma owns 3.56 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 99,201 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 75,377 shares.

The stock increased 5.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 44,874 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) has declined 51.94% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500.