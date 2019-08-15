Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) Analysts See $-0.18 EPS; FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (FIOGF) Shorts Up By 114.03%

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 16.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 220,652 shares traded. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has declined 18.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.18% the S&P500. Some Historical YTRA News: 21/03/2018 Billboard: Gloria Trevi & Alejandra Guzman Join Forces With Sebastian Yatra for ‘Soy Tuya’ Remix: Exclusive Lyric Video; 05/04/2018 – Yatra Online Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – The Archaeological Survey of India Signs MoU With Yatra; 14/05/2018 – Yatra and Chrome River to Offer Integrated Mobile Expense Management Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Teachers Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Yatra Online; 01/05/2018 – Yatra.com Launches ‘YUVA’, a Universal Virtual Assistant

FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) had an increase of 114.03% in short interest. FIOGF’s SI was 71,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 114.03% from 33,500 shares previously. With 356,000 avg volume, 0 days are for FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)’s short sellers to cover FIOGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.0068 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3817. About 34,454 shares traded. Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Fiore Gold reports Q2 production results – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development firm in the Americas. The company has market cap of $35.90 million. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s projects also include the Pampas El PeÃ±on property, which includes 13 mining claims covering an area of 3,400 hectares; the Cerro Tostado project comprising 5 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,500 hectares; and the Rio Loa property, which covers 1,000 hectares in Chile.