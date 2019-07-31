Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 MFA Financial Inc. 7 8.07 N/A 0.67 10.82

In table 1 we can see Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and MFA Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and MFA Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has a beta of 3.21 and its 221.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MFA Financial Inc. has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited shares and 84.5% of MFA Financial Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of MFA Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.07% -41.19% 46.23% -92.51% -80.4% -77.58% MFA Financial Inc. -0.27% -1.22% -1.35% 2.1% -4.83% 9.13%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend while MFA Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.