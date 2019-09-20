Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Both Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.08 N/A 1.44 11.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and CoreCivic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has a 2.68 beta, while its volatility is 168.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. CoreCivic Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and CoreCivic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 82.7%. Competitively, CoreCivic Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. has weaker performance than Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.