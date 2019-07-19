Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.69 N/A 1.32 11.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.21 shows that Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is 221.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a consensus price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 3.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 63.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.07% -41.19% 46.23% -92.51% -80.4% -77.58% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 1.35% -2.33% 6.28% 3.36% 12.14% 15.49%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -77.58% weaker performance while Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 15.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.