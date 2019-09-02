Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has 0.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

The competitors have a potential upside of 30.06%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.68. Competitively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s competitors’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.