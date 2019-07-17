Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Contrasting side by side

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 40 7.80 N/A 0.68 60.51

Demonstrates Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Douglas Emmett Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Douglas Emmett Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s 3.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 221.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Douglas Emmett Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Douglas Emmett Inc. is $40, which is potential -0.10% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Douglas Emmett Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 94%. Competitively, Douglas Emmett Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.07% -41.19% 46.23% -92.51% -80.4% -77.58% Douglas Emmett Inc. 1.73% -1.03% 7.64% 14.16% 8.23% 20.92%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -77.58% weaker performance while Douglas Emmett Inc. has 20.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.