Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Comparison side by side

Both Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.77 N/A 1.32 11.51

Table 1 demonstrates Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has a 2.68 beta, while its volatility is 168.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 average price target and a 3.40% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 68.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend while Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.