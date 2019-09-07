Yandex Nv (YNDX) Stock Rose While Carmignac Gestion Cut by $55.82 Million Its Stake; 10-15 Associates Has Raised Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.41 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 803,744 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, down from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares to 235,368 shares, valued at $17.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,248 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V., worth $498,873.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 31,064 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 43,834 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Inc owns 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 18,130 shares. 49,340 were reported by Mrj. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 4.38M shares. British Columbia Inv reported 107,381 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 217 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP has 0.18% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 721,112 were reported by First Manhattan. Andra Ap accumulated 66,400 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.48% or 201,427 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.09% or 255,090 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc reported 15,177 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.65M for 26.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.