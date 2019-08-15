Yandex Nv (YNDX) Stock Price Rose While Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowered Its Position by $8.86 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Increased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 8.08M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 76.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 260,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 341,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 747,242 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 109,828 shares to 248,028 shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 125,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.07 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10,000 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,300 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

