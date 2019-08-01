Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holder Carmignac Gestion Lowered Its Holding; Tarbox Group Has Trimmed Stake in Realty Income (O) by $420,334

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 803,744 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, down from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 2.53 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 2.68M shares traded or 33.96% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 20.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 368,054 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $41.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 167,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.36 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 136,354 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc has 190,390 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 27,996 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 1.19M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 43,340 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited reported 25,542 shares. Com Of Vermont holds 0.8% or 127,138 shares in its portfolio. 50,144 were reported by Telos Cap Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.02% or 36,885 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.07% stake. Sand Hill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,482 shares. Nordea Inv, Sweden-based fund reported 291,290 shares. Argent Trust invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).