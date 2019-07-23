Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Decreased Position by $55.82 Million; Troy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Altria Group (MO) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,744 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 788,582 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 3.60M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.66M for 39.66 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.98 million shares to 9.68M shares, valued at $291.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 900,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp reported 298,909 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Pinnacle Prns has 0.49% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Acg Wealth reported 0.22% stake. Moreover, Bridges Management Inc has 0.45% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 190,047 shares. Farmers Trust owns 9,960 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Inc has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1.81 million shares. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 0.04% or 36,428 shares. Uss Mgmt owns 4.00 million shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1.24M shares. 71,759 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 71,970 shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc holds 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 5,132 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int (NYSE:PM) by 43,856 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $193.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.