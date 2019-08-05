Yandex Nv Class A (YNDX) Valuation Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Boosted Position by $17.71 Million; As Teradata Del Com (TDC) Stock Declined, Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) by 45.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 93,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 110,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 204,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.57% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 2.22 million shares traded or 85.52% up from the average. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Yandex Nv Class A (YNDX) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 520,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.02 million, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Yandex Nv Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.84 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares to 126,795 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 319,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Natixis holds 39,309 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech owns 0.14% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 23,220 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Lc reported 194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 76,700 shares. Country Trust Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 100 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Ameritas Inv has invested 0.07% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 23,051 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Lc reported 172,708 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Inc reported 349,590 shares stake. Hanson And Doremus Management has invested 0.09% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) invested 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.