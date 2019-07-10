Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Valuation Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position by $425,000; Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Market Value Declined While Shah Capital Management Decreased Stake by $7.44 Million

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.45. About 1.17 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 10.05 million shares traded or 89.75% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $17 FROM $14 ; RATING SELL; 15/03/2018 – UK’S SFO – EX-DEUTSCHE BANK TRADER PLEADS GUILTY OVER EURIBOR MANIPULATION; 24/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Names Frank Kuhnke as COO (Video); 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S ACHLEITNER GETS 84.4% BACKING FOR 2017 ACTIONS; 11/05/2018 – 14OJ: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA BCP.LS : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 0.33 FROM EUR 0.32; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Sewing Becomes CEO Immediately; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Deutsche Bank may reveal investment bank revamp on Thursday; 28/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Deutsche Bank reviews structure of investment bank; 23/05/2018 – 69JN: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

