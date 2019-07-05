Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Stock Value Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $425,000 Its Stake; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding by $5.88 Million

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 771,741 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 70,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 900,307 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.89M, up from 830,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.8. About 409,612 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $82.39 million for 39.01 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 28,069 shares to 128,337 shares, valued at $13.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Inds Inc New (NYSE:ROP).