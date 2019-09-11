Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Stock Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $425,000; Spectrum Management Group Boosted Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding by $1.47 Million as Stock Price Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 1.02 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.48 lastly. It is down 9.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and legal challenge brews over Orange County Convention Center construction project – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York accumulated 307,220 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 254,740 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 5,237 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc. Asset Management Group Inc has 2,750 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 1,400 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 106,923 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank Company holds 18,559 shares. Farmers Tru stated it has 0.25% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Heritage Wealth reported 90 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 3,834 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De owns 57,570 shares.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $116.49M for 26.03 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.