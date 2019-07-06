Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Shareholder Rex Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $425,000; Farallon Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $5.00 Million

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.47M, down from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 19.85M shares traded or 216.44% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.65M for 39.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $31.51 million activity. The insider Ekman Lars sold $2.43 million. Ketchum Steven B sold 37,530 shares worth $644,373. On Tuesday, January 22 Kennedy Joseph T sold $18.49M worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 1.04 million shares. On Thursday, January 10 Zakrzewski Joseph S sold $3.40M worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 200,000 shares. STACK DAVID M sold $2.26 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 3.38 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 125,225 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc World Incorporated accumulated 142,915 shares. Fagan Assoc has 49,940 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 259,523 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 109,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Limited Co has 76,133 shares. Tobam holds 0% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 12,850 shares. C Worldwide Gru Holdings A S reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Kemnay Advisory Services has 0.33% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 75,038 shares. Apis Capital Advsrs Limited Com has 28.21% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 14,350 shares.

