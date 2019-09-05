Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Shareholder Rex Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.14 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 32,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 66,133 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 98,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $114.7. About 1.80M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Tops Estimates With New Product Boost — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 19/03/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company Calls Stockholders Meeting; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 824,623 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 26.41 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 20.05 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 54,700 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.