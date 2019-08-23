Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Shareholder Rex Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake by $425,000; As Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Stock Value Declined, Dudley & Shanley Raised Its Stake by $7.86 Million

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 1.13 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 302,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The hedge fund held 398,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 264,456 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 27/03/2018 – Iridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment For Iridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Make Deferred Payment Obligations, Milestone Payments; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO RIDESHARE MISSION TARGETED FOR LAUNCH BY SPACEX FROM VAFB IN CALIFORNIA FOR MAY 19; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX launched the fifth batch of Iridium NEXT satellites Friday on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19; 30/03/2018 – NOAA: NOAA statement on today’s broadcast of the SpaceX Iridium-5 launch

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 202,931 shares to 317,644 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,610 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 14.28M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 42,482 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Management Americas has 0.02% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Invesco Ltd reported 2.39M shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Community Retail Bank Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Ls Invest Limited Com owns 9,563 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 1,191 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications stated it has 60,295 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 51,435 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 419,843 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,228 shares. State Street accumulated 2.85 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Communication reported 73,165 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $90,780 activity.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 19.44 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.