Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Shareholder Rex Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake; Boltwood Capital Management Holds Holding in Facebook (FB)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana Facebook’s user agreement on Tuesday during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff Sorry, Rupert Murdoch: Facebook isn’t a pay TV company; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 28/03/2018 – Collins suggested Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, answer U.K. lawmakers’ questions on April 24; 09/04/2018 – MA SAYS SHOULDN’T “KILL FACEBOOK” OVER ITS ISSUES; 05/03/2018 – The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook’s own terms of use; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to become a lot worse

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 1.85 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,490 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth reported 0.56% stake. 41,422 were accumulated by Yhb Inv. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baystate Wealth Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt stated it has 1,350 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 403,431 shares. Professional Advisory holds 3.85% or 114,995 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 7,911 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Miura Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pointstate LP owns 11,400 shares. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 16,279 shares stake. First Corporation In holds 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,435 shares. Sterneck Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,954 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alphamark Llc has 375 shares.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65 million for 19.96 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.