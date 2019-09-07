Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Share Price Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake by $425,000; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $359,946

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 3.83M shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.65 million for 26.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 62,317 shares to 902,106 shares, valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 37,764 are held by James Inv Research Inc. Edge Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.35% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 303,549 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 613,348 shares. Riverhead Lc reported 0.03% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited, a California-based fund reported 7,594 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 1.12M shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Bailard invested in 17,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cannell Peter B & Company Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 48,900 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. $236,139 worth of stock was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $220.61M for 6.72 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.