Yandex N.V. (YNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 TripAdvisor Inc. 47 3.28 N/A 1.00 44.28

Table 1 highlights Yandex N.V. and TripAdvisor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TripAdvisor Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Yandex N.V. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Yandex N.V. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Yandex N.V. and TripAdvisor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6%

Risk & Volatility

Yandex N.V. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.93. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Yandex N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TripAdvisor Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Yandex N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TripAdvisor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Yandex N.V. and TripAdvisor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Yandex N.V.’s consensus target price is $47, while its potential upside is 23.72%. TripAdvisor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.83 consensus target price and a 47.39% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that TripAdvisor Inc. appears more favorable than Yandex N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yandex N.V. and TripAdvisor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 99.9%. About 3.49% of Yandex N.V.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15%

For the past year Yandex N.V. has 43.4% stronger performance while TripAdvisor Inc. has -18.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats on 7 of the 12 factors TripAdvisor Inc.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.