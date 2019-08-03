Yandex N.V. (YNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 36 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 JMU Limited 1 0.25 N/A -15.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Yandex N.V. and JMU Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1%

Risk & Volatility

Yandex N.V.’s current beta is 1.93 and it happens to be 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. JMU Limited’s 122.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yandex N.V. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, JMU Limited has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yandex N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JMU Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Yandex N.V. and JMU Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Yandex N.V.’s consensus target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 21.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.8% of Yandex N.V. shares and 1.3% of JMU Limited shares. 3.49% are Yandex N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.02% are JMU Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14%

For the past year Yandex N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than JMU Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Yandex N.V. beats JMU Limited.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.