Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Rose While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted by $4.85 Million Its Stake; Stack Financial Management Has Increased Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 142,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 894,523 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.72 million, up from 751,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 1.09 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 156,089 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 148,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 9.28M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% or 2.39M shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv owns 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 15,546 shares. South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fil stated it has 4 shares. 324,009 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 1,573 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,200 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 400 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 47,886 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 249 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 23,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrow Financial accumulated 21,024 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs owns 60 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Icahn To Occidental Petroleum: Kick Out 4 Board Members, Change Company Charter – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.60 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650.