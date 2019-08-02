Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake Held by Discovery Capital Management Llc; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Increased Its Position in Oneok New (OKE) by $304,247 as Stock Rose

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37M, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 830,773 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 4,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 349,245 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 344,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 426,929 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.07 million shares to 256,261 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 364,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 3.24% stake. 6,790 are held by Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx. Cookson Peirce & reported 24,150 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 45,493 are owned by Hartford Inv. Natl Bank reported 337,963 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 67,618 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 229,650 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ballentine Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 21,583 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 949,380 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,755 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 95,835 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 57,955 shares. Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).