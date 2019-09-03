Yandex N V (YNDX) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Upped Its Position by $36.38 Million; Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) as Share Value Were Volatile

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 964,397 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 474,835 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares. Shares for $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L on Friday, August 23.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,302 shares to 7,442 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mnaexiq Etf Tr Iq Arb Merger Arbitrageetf (MNA) by 34,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 26,026 shares in its portfolio. Old Commercial Bank In reported 26,600 shares. Invesco holds 327,346 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Com reported 3,000 shares. Whitnell Company holds 258,544 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 4,935 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,753 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp owns 10,110 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 255,500 shares. Diversified Trust reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).