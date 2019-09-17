Yandex N V (YNDX) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $1.76 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 404,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.79M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 679,771 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 27,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.15M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 1.99M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 26.41 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yandex eyes tenfold expansion of self-driving fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 15.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 2.73M shares. Hendershot Investments holds 160,620 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.48% or 34,766 shares. Comgest Sas holds 8.99 million shares. Cambridge Tru Commerce stated it has 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alberta Mgmt owns 308,832 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.13% or 128,319 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 7,475 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Com has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 4,332 are held by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 371,987 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stack Fincl Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 188,120 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 13,717 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 520,417 shares to 520,728 shares, valued at $133.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 144,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).