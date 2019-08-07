Yandex N V (YNDX) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Increased Position; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Market Valuation Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Holding by $513,435

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 133,871 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 39,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 219,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 16,463 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR) by 333,000 shares to 733,000 shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (NYSE:AXL) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares to 939,200 shares, valued at $53.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,100 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.