Yandex N V (YNDX) Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $20.91 Million; Dana (DAN) Stake Has Upped by Moon Capital Management Lp

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 565,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.14M, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 4.27M shares traded or 117.14% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 2.34 million shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Dana: Estimated Value for Programs Total More Than GBP300 Million; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combination Would Create Dana Plc; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Dana Comments on Decision by GKN Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 23/04/2018 – Dana Unveils Comprehensive Strategy for Electrification in Construction, Off-Highway Markets

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 24.84 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 59,000 shares to 901,000 shares, valued at $184.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 32,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 405,887 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 360 shares. 6,481 are held by Fmr Ltd Llc. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership invested in 3.62% or 1.88M shares. 3.92 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Moon Capital LP reported 250,235 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co reported 10,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 32,990 were reported by Art Limited Liability. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 102,592 shares. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1.31M shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 251 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0% or 241 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).