Yandex N V (YNDX) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $78.42 Million as Shares Rose; Bb Biotech Ag Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Raised by $6.70 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp analyzed 2.31 million shares as the company's stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.95M, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 100,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.85M, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 490,731 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 211,331 shares. 18 were accumulated by Tru Communications Of Vermont. Gp One Trading LP stated it has 1,164 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 62,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 7,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 351,689 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.65M shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 14,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 18,549 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 28 shares. Artal Sa invested in 1.1% or 400,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 112,458 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 23,049 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,392 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Agios Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 31, 2019

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.93 million for 26.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on August 15, 2019

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.00 million shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $278.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).