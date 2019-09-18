Yandex N V (YNDX) Share Price Rose While Discovery Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Pinebridge Investments LP Raised Ameriprise Finl Com (AMP) Stake by $2.22 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 833,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 865,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.91M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.46M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (AMP) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 15,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The hedge fund held 74,130 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76 million, up from 58,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 797,439 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.69M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yandex: Value With A Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top-Ranked Large-Cap Internet Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yandex expanding autonomous vehicle fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex, VTB to launch investment service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 2.51M shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $121.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 92,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (NYSE:RHI) by 60,650 shares to 1,022 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:COLB) by 23,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina Sp Adr N (NYSE:CIG).