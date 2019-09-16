Yandex N V (YNDX) Share Price Rose While Discovery Capital Management Has Cut by $31.68 Million Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder First National Trust Co Raised Its Stake

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 42,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 279,152 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95 million, up from 236,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 2.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 833,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 865,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.91M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 234,808 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,806 shares to 92,948 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,989 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 26.54 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 87,100 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 994,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.