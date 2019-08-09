Yandex N V (YNDX) Share Price Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $78.42 Million; Denali Advisors Trimmed Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding by $400,000; Market Valuation Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.95 million, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 321,893 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 467,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 483,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 1.41M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with lntellect; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge with MB Financial, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Commercial Franchise in the Attractive; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $526.20 million for 9.10 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14,600 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entertainment Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $154.71M for 19.60 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.