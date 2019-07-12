Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Reaches $40.63 52-Week High; Ambarella (AMBA) Sentiment Is 1.3

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 74 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 57 sold and reduced their holdings in Ambarella Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 23.41 million shares, up from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ambarella Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 44 Increased: 43 New Position: 31.

The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) hit a new 52-week high and has $42.26 target or 4.00% above today’s $40.63 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $13.32B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $42.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $532.84 million more. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 1.37M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER

The stock increased 1.83% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 150,472 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog

S Squared Technology Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. for 66,551 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.61 million shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 317,746 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 750,484 shares.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip creates integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.32 billion. The firm offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. It provides maps and location services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.97 million for 40.63 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank.

