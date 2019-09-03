Yandex N V (YNDX) Position Lifted by Light Street Capital Management Llc; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cut Waters (WAT) Holding by $1.86 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 1.49M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $211. About 428,450 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 51,700 shares to 593,135 shares, valued at $51.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,350 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 6,287 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.48 million for 24.77 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsr Corp reported 0.01% stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Alps Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,262 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,620 shares. Johnson Fincl accumulated 15 shares. Twin Tree Lp holds 4,054 shares. First Retail Bank has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 6,930 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc reported 1,646 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 11,270 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,172 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Paradigm Asset Limited Com invested in 0% or 300 shares. 5,974 were reported by Public Sector Pension Board.

