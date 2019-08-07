Yandex N V (YNDX) Position Has Upped by Discovery Capital Management Llc; Hgk Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Rpm International I (RPM) by $700,060 as Market Valuation Rose

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rpm International I (RPM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 96,842 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 84,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 792,593 shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37 million, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 1.68 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 101,000 shares to 3.95 million shares, valued at $162.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 986,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,448 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 59,473 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Leavell Inv Inc has 0.09% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Citigroup reported 21,104 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Company L L C has 0.91% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 3.26 million shares. Amg Funds Llc holds 0.81% or 14,213 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). National Bank has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 538 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Com holds 1.4% or 72,212 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% or 560,731 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advsr Limited Co holds 0.03% or 5,704 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 46,318 shares. North Point Managers Oh reported 157,348 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc stated it has 1,462 shares. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 5,951 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 5,431 shares to 104,178 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 12,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,300 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).