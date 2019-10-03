Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Valuation Rose While Light Street Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shares Declined, Foundation Resource Management Increased by $788,344 Its Stake

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 98,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 325,276 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 226,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 2.74 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 404,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.79 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 1.94M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Ally Financial’s (NYSE:ALLY) Share Price Gain of 77% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Dana (NYSE:DAN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: What to Do With High-Growth Onslaught? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Prudential Financial’s (NYSE:PRU) Share Price Down By 11%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold DO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 373,077 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 142,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 292,223 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Com owns 787,583 shares. 241,509 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 1.64 million were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. 50,056 are owned by Virtu Fincl Lc. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 50,221 shares stake. Amp Cap Ltd reported 0% stake. Ruggie holds 0% or 144 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 1.48 million shares. Moreover, Huntington Comml Bank has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 25,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 4,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New shares selling in Yandex.Taxi IPO – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yandex: The Undervalued Monopoly – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Yandex NV Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex N.V. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alfa Bank restarts Yandex at Outperform, seeing 34% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.